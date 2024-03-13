More Acquisitions (LON:TMOR) Trading Down 1%

Shares of More Acquisitions Plc (LON:TMOR – Get Free Report) fell 1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.59 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.59 ($0.01). 408,350 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 1,140,796 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.60 ($0.01).

More Acquisitions Trading Down 1.0 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 0.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 0.56.

More Acquisitions Company Profile

More Acquisitions Plc operates as a blank check company. It focuses on acquiring of a target company or business in the energy transition sector. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

