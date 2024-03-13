MorphoSys (OTCMKTS:MPSYF) Trading 3.5% Higher

MorphoSys AG (OTCMKTS:MPSYF – Get Free Report) traded up 3.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $72.71 and last traded at $72.71. 108 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 37,713 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.28.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.74.

MorphoSys AG, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. It offers Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, follicular lymphoma, and marginal zone lymphoma.

