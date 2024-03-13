Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) Trading Down 6%

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.55 and last traded at $9.60. Approximately 720,668 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 4,054,358 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.21.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Nano-X Imaging in a research note on Thursday, February 15th.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a current ratio of 4.87.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Nano-X Imaging by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,434,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,202,000 after acquiring an additional 383,774 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Nano-X Imaging by 11.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,085,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,810,000 after acquiring an additional 114,958 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Nano-X Imaging by 1.3% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 686,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,636,000 after acquiring an additional 8,717 shares during the period. Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new position in Nano-X Imaging in the third quarter valued at about $3,975,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Nano-X Imaging by 245.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 568,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,168,000 after buying an additional 404,362 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.82% of the company’s stock.

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. develops a commercial-grade tomographic imaging device with a digital X-ray source. The company provides teleradiology services and develops artificial intelligence applications to be used in real-world medical imaging applications. Its X-ray source is based on a digital micro-electro-mechanical systems semiconductor cathode.

