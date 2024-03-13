Nationwide Nasdaq-100 Risk-Managed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:NUSI) Trading Up 0.5%

Nationwide Nasdaq-100 Risk-Managed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:NUSI – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $23.57 and last traded at $23.50. Approximately 47,041 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 74,001 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.38.

Nationwide Nasdaq-100 Risk-Managed Income ETF Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.79. The company has a market capitalization of $484.10 million, a P/E ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 0.51.

Get Nationwide Nasdaq-100 Risk-Managed Income ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nationwide Nasdaq-100 Risk-Managed Income ETF stock. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Nationwide Nasdaq-100 Risk-Managed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:NUSI – Free Report) by 120.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,468 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC owned 0.08% of Nationwide Nasdaq-100 Risk-Managed Income ETF worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Nationwide Nasdaq-100 Risk-Managed Income ETF Company Profile

The Nationwide Nasdaq-100 Risk-Managed Income ETF (NUSI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of stocks included in the Nasdaq-100 Index combined with an options collar. The fund seeks to generate current income with some downside protection.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nationwide Nasdaq-100 Risk-Managed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nationwide Nasdaq-100 Risk-Managed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.