Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NAVB opened at $0.03 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.06. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 million, a P/E ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Navidea Biopharmaceuticals

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Navidea Biopharmaceuticals stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:NAVB – Free Report) by 264.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 238,133 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 172,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.74% of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals worth $62,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.75% of the company’s stock.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutics. It operates in two segments, Diagnostic Substances and Therapeutic Development Programs. The company develops Manocept platform to target the CD206 mannose receptor expressed on activated macrophages for a range of diagnostic modalities, including single photon emission computed tomography, positron emission tomography (PET), gamma-scanning, and intra-operative and/or optical-fluorescence detection, as well as delivery of therapeutic compounds that target macrophages, and immune-and inflammation-involved diseases.

