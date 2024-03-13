Neil P. Farmer Buys 2,635 Shares of Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR) Stock

Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR – Get Free Report) Director Neil P. Farmer bought 2,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.64 per share, for a total transaction of $14,861.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 21,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,910.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Medalist Diversified REIT Price Performance
Shares of MDRR stock opened at $5.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.26. Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.12 and a 52 week high of $7.09.
Medalist Diversified REIT Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Medalist Diversified REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2.52%.
Institutional Trading of Medalist Diversified REIT
About Medalist Diversified REIT
Medalist Diversified REIT Inc is a Virginia-based real estate investment trust that specializes in acquiring, owning and managing commercial real estate in the Southeast region of the U.S. The Company's strategy is to focus on commercial real estate which is expected to provide an attractive balance of risk and returns.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Medalist Diversified REIT
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- 3 Small-Cap Leaders Poised for Significant Growth
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- Can WeightWatchers Regain Its Mojo after Oprah Steps Down?
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- Time to Buy These 3 Underperforming Magnificent Seven Members?
Receive News & Ratings for Medalist Diversified REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medalist Diversified REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.