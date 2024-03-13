Neil P. Farmer Buys 2,635 Shares of Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR) Stock

Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR – Get Free Report) Director Neil P. Farmer bought 2,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.64 per share, for a total transaction of $14,861.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 21,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,910.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Medalist Diversified REIT Price Performance

Shares of MDRR stock opened at $5.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.26. Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.12 and a 52 week high of $7.09.

Medalist Diversified REIT Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Medalist Diversified REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2.52%.

Institutional Trading of Medalist Diversified REIT

About Medalist Diversified REIT

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stilwell Value LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medalist Diversified REIT in the third quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medalist Diversified REIT by 71.1% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 54,002 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medalist Diversified REIT in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Medalist Diversified REIT by 166.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 30,525 shares during the last quarter. 50.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medalist Diversified REIT Inc is a Virginia-based real estate investment trust that specializes in acquiring, owning and managing commercial real estate in the Southeast region of the U.S. The Company's strategy is to focus on commercial real estate which is expected to provide an attractive balance of risk and returns.

