Neo Performance Materials (NEO) to Release Earnings on Friday

Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, March 15th. Analysts expect Neo Performance Materials to post earnings of C$0.17 per share for the quarter.

Shares of NEO stock opened at C$7.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$298.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.98 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.88, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$7.45 and a 200 day moving average of C$7.57. Neo Performance Materials has a 1 year low of C$6.70 and a 1 year high of C$9.84.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.68%. Neo Performance Materials’s payout ratio is currently -85.11%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NEO shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Neo Performance Materials from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Neo Performance Materials from C$9.50 to C$9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Neo Performance Materials from C$13.00 to C$11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th.

Neo Performance Materials Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rare earth, magnetic powders, magnets, and rare metal-based functional materials in Canada and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Magnequench, Chemicals and Oxides, and Rare Metals. The Magnequench segment produces magnetic powders that are used in bonded and hot deformed fully dense neodymium-iron-boron magnets.

