Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Shares Bought by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Free Report) by 10.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,899 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Nestlé were worth $896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its stake in Nestlé by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 762,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,417,000 after acquiring an additional 11,142 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Nestlé by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 473,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,955,000 after acquiring an additional 5,091 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in Nestlé by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 248,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,268,000 after acquiring an additional 5,875 shares during the period. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA grew its stake in Nestlé by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 165,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,776,000 after acquiring an additional 4,283 shares during the period. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in Nestlé by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 142,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,098,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the period. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Nestlé from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Nestlé from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Nestlé from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Nestlé currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.00.

Nestlé Price Performance

Shares of Nestlé stock opened at $107.38 on Wednesday. Nestlé S.A. has a twelve month low of $103.10 and a twelve month high of $131.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Nestlé Profile

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone North America; Zone Europe; Zone Asia, Oceania, and Africa; Zone Latin America; Zone Greater China; Nespresso; and Nestlé Health Science segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Vittel, Buxton, Erikli, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Smarties, Aero, Nestlé Les Recettes de l'Atelier, Milkybar, Baci Perugina, Quality Street, and Fitness brands.

