Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Shares Purchased by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Free Report) by 10.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,899 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Nestlé were worth $896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Nestlé by 14.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Nestlé by 9.1% during the first quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 65,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,505,000 after buying an additional 5,448 shares in the last quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. lifted its position in Nestlé by 4.0% during the first quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 22,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,901,000 after buying an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Nestlé during the first quarter worth approximately $1,020,000. Finally, Weik Capital Management raised its position in Nestlé by 0.9% in the first quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 69,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,039,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. 0.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. BNP Paribas downgraded Nestlé from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Nestlé from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Nestlé from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nestlé has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.00.

Nestlé Price Performance

NSRGY opened at $107.38 on Wednesday. Nestlé S.A. has a 12 month low of $103.10 and a 12 month high of $131.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $111.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.76.

Nestlé Profile

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone North America; Zone Europe; Zone Asia, Oceania, and Africa; Zone Latin America; Zone Greater China; Nespresso; and Nestlé Health Science segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Vittel, Buxton, Erikli, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Smarties, Aero, Nestlé Les Recettes de l'Atelier, Milkybar, Baci Perugina, Quality Street, and Fitness brands.

Featured Articles

