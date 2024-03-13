New York Times (NYSE:NYT) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday.

Separately, Argus raised shares of New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, New York Times presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.67.

New York Times Stock Performance

NYT opened at $43.72 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.45 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.97 and a 200 day moving average of $44.63. New York Times has a fifty-two week low of $35.06 and a fifty-two week high of $49.87.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.10. New York Times had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 16.48%. The firm had revenue of $676.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that New York Times will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at New York Times

In related news, CEO Levien Meredith A. Kopit sold 13,543 shares of New York Times stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.11, for a total value of $597,381.73. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,759 shares in the company, valued at $4,003,379.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other New York Times news, CEO Levien Meredith A. Kopit sold 13,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.11, for a total transaction of $597,381.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,003,379.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David S. Perpich sold 3,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total value of $132,706.42. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $916,396.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,557 shares of company stock worth $1,029,968 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On New York Times

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of New York Times by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 302,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,845,000 after purchasing an additional 5,921 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of New York Times by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of New York Times by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of New York Times by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of New York Times in the 1st quarter worth about $476,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

New York Times Company Profile

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com website.

