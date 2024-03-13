News Co. (ASX:NWS) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.11 Per Share

News Co. (ASX:NWS – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Monday, March 11th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be given a dividend of 0.107 per share on Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 11th. This is an increase from News’s previous interim dividend of $0.10.
News Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.40, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.01.
News Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than News
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- 3 Small-Cap Leaders Poised for Significant Growth
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- Can WeightWatchers Regain Its Mojo after Oprah Steps Down?
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- Time to Buy These 3 Underperforming Magnificent Seven Members?
Receive News & Ratings for News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.