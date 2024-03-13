Nitto Denko (OTCMKTS:NDEKY) versus Beach Energy (OTCMKTS:BCHEY) Financial Survey

Nitto Denko (OTCMKTS:NDEKY – Get Free Report) and Beach Energy (OTCMKTS:BCHEY – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Nitto Denko and Beach Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nitto Denko 10.61% 10.15% 7.96% Beach Energy N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Nitto Denko pays an annual dividend of $0.59 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Beach Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.45 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Nitto Denko pays out 25.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nitto Denko 0 0 0 0 N/A Beach Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Nitto Denko and Beach Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Nitto Denko and Beach Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nitto Denko $6.88 billion 1.95 $807.88 million $2.32 20.13 Beach Energy $1.10 billion 2.39 $269.82 million N/A N/A

Nitto Denko has higher revenue and earnings than Beach Energy.

Risk & Volatility

Nitto Denko has a beta of 1.03, indicating that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Beach Energy has a beta of 0.26, indicating that its stock price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Nitto Denko beats Beach Energy on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nitto Denko

Nitto Denko Corporation primarily engages in the adhesive tapes business in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia, and Oceania. It provides double sided tapes, surface protective films, sealing materials, masking tapes, membranes, FPD/touch panel related products, gasket materials, semiconductor manufacturing process products, flexible printed circuit boards, porous films/breathable materials, and packaging tapes. The company also offers functional thermal transfer systems, such as labels, barcode label printers, and label printing software; tapes for electrical and electronic equipment; dust removal products for clean rooms; fluoroplastic sheets and tapes, and fluoroplastic porous films; and materials for housing and construction. In addition, it provides medical products, including transdermal therapeutic systems, athletic tapes, medical adhesive tapes for wearable devices and body sensors, adhesive tapes, and particles for nucleic acid synthesis. The company offers its products to automotive and transportation, housing/housing equipment, infrastructure, material, home appliance and electrical, display, electronic device, medical, packaging, and consumer/personal care industries. Nitto Denko Corporation was incorporated in 1918 and is headquartered in Osaka, Japan.

About Beach Energy

Beach Energy Limited operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company. It engages in the operated and non-operated, onshore and offshore, and oil and gas production in five producing basins across Australia and New Zealand. The company also explores, develops, produces, and transports hydrocarbons; and sells gas and liquid hydrocarbons. The company was formerly known as Beach Petroleum Limited and changed its name to Beach Energy Limited in December 2009. The company was incorporated in 1961 and is headquartered in Adelaide, Australia.

