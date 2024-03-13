North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) Upgraded at StockNews.com

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA – Get Free Report) (TSE:NOA) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

North American Construction Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NOA opened at $25.17 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $673.05 million, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.09. North American Construction Group has a twelve month low of $15.32 and a twelve month high of $26.30.

Get North American Construction Group alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On North American Construction Group

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in North American Construction Group by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 18,373 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of North American Construction Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $417,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of North American Construction Group by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 163,208 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,403,000 after purchasing an additional 13,130 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC increased its position in shares of North American Construction Group by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,478,914 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,835,000 after purchasing an additional 98,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of North American Construction Group by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 24,380 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 4,480 shares during the last quarter. 61.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About North American Construction Group

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides equipment maintenance, and mining and heavy construction services in Canada, the United States, and Australia. Its Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services; and Equipment Maintenance services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for North American Construction Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North American Construction Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.