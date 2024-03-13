nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) Coverage Initiated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 18.76% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on nVent Electric from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on nVent Electric from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, nVent Electric has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.40.

Get nVent Electric alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on NVT

nVent Electric Trading Up 2.3 %

nVent Electric stock opened at $69.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion, a PE ratio of 20.74 and a beta of 1.34. nVent Electric has a 52 week low of $40.00 and a 52 week high of $70.29.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 17.38%. The business had revenue of $861.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $866.90 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that nVent Electric will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at nVent Electric

In other news, Director Jerry W. Burris sold 4,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total value of $254,067.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,730,334.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jerry W. Burris sold 4,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total value of $254,067.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,730,334.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph A. Ruzynski sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.23, for a total transaction of $160,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,313,114.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 400,252 shares of company stock valued at $25,713,777 in the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of nVent Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of nVent Electric by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,633,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,519,000 after acquiring an additional 547,624 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of nVent Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $577,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of nVent Electric by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 95,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,619,000 after acquiring an additional 2,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of nVent Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $313,000. Institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

About nVent Electric

(Get Free Report)

nVent Electric plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for nVent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nVent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.