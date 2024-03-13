NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Truist Financial raised their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $264.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Mizuho raised their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $255.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $238.75.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $257.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $66.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $227.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $211.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.39. NXP Semiconductors has a 12 month low of $155.31 and a 12 month high of $264.26.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.07% and a return on equity of 38.94%. Research analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.014 per share. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is currently 37.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,120 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.26, for a total value of $481,791.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,687,922.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NXP Semiconductors

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NXPI. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 75.4% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 114 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

About NXP Semiconductors

(Get Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.