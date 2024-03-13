Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust (LON:ORIT) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust plc (LON:ORIT – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 81.30 ($1.04) and last traded at GBX 81.30 ($1.04). 791,191 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 1,124,236 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 81.90 ($1.05).

Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £459.29 million, a P/E ratio of 4,065.00 and a beta of 0.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 83.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 86.67.

Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th were given a GBX 1.45 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust’s payout ratio is currently 30,000.00%.

Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust Company Profile

Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust plc operates as a closed end investment company in Europe and Australia. The company also focuses on building and operating a diversified portfolio of renewable energy assets. As of December 31, 2022, it owned a portfolio of 36 renewable energy assets covering the operational capacity of 662 MW.

