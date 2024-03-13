OLD National Bancorp IN Boosts Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 35.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,350 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in American Express were worth $798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 118,198.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,732,068 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,028,913,000 after acquiring an additional 13,720,460 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $911,554,000. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,540,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of American Express by 162.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,961,999 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $289,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $124,325,000. 83.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 69,356 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.02, for a total transaction of $14,774,215.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 122,158 shares in the company, valued at $26,022,097.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 69,356 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.02, for a total value of $14,774,215.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,022,097.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Laureen Seeger sold 84,420 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.98, for a total value of $17,979,771.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,248,905.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 172,047 shares of company stock worth $36,528,388. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Express Stock Performance

NYSE AXP opened at $222.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $161.16 billion, a PE ratio of 19.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $203.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $175.75. American Express has a 1-year low of $140.91 and a 1-year high of $224.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The payment services company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16 billion. American Express had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 30.99%. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 12.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. American Express’s payout ratio is 21.41%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AXP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on American Express from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. DZ Bank downgraded American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on American Express from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com downgraded American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded American Express from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $212.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.00.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

