OLD National Bancorp IN Boosts Position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

OLD National Bancorp IN increased its position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,544 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the first quarter worth $513,164,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the fourth quarter valued at $205,528,000. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 67.9% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,617,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059,099 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 10.3% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,966,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,466,416,000 after purchasing an additional 929,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 461.4% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 974,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,514,000 after purchasing an additional 801,214 shares in the last quarter. 89.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Take-Two Interactive Software Price Performance

Shares of TTWO stock opened at $144.53 on Wednesday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.39 and a 52-week high of $171.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.84, a P/E/G ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $157.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.91.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.02). Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 3.03% and a negative net margin of 26.90%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TTWO shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Friday, February 9th. Roth Mkm upped their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $168.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $164.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $172.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Take-Two Interactive Software

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 260 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total transaction of $40,487.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 63,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,910,799.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

