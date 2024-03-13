OLD National Bancorp IN Buys 1,400 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,350 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in American Express were worth $798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AXP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in American Express by 118,198.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,732,068 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,028,913,000 after acquiring an additional 13,720,460 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at $911,554,000. Boston Partners bought a new position in American Express in the 3rd quarter valued at $210,540,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in American Express by 162.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,961,999 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $289,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter worth $124,325,000. Institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Express

In other American Express news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 7,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.65, for a total value of $1,431,455.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,522,816.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Monique Herena sold 11,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.41, for a total value of $2,342,945.22. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,874 shares in the company, valued at $2,891,480.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Howard Grosfield sold 7,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.65, for a total value of $1,431,455.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,522,816.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 172,047 shares of company stock valued at $36,528,388. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AXP shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on American Express from $220.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on American Express in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Stephens upgraded American Express from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $193.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $167.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on American Express from $157.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.00.

American Express Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of AXP stock opened at $222.64 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $203.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $175.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.16 billion, a PE ratio of 19.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.23. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $140.91 and a fifty-two week high of $224.90.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The payment services company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 30.99% and a net margin of 13.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that American Express will post 12.82 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.41%.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Featured Stories

