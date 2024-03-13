OLD National Bancorp IN Cuts Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

OLD National Bancorp IN trimmed its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 27.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,559 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 1,362 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NXPI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $326,580,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $267,123,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 44.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,417,231 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $823,704,000 after buying an additional 1,360,582 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 5.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,357,248 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $3,757,361,000 after buying an additional 966,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 94.6% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,143,813 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $234,116,000 after buying an additional 556,178 shares in the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.26, for a total transaction of $481,791.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,229 shares in the company, valued at $8,687,922.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $257.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $227.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $211.25. The stock has a market cap of $66.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.04, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.60. NXP Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $155.31 and a 1-year high of $264.26.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.07% and a return on equity of 38.94%. On average, research analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a $1.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.91%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NXPI shares. TD Cowen raised their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research raised NXP Semiconductors from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Truist Financial raised their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $264.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.75.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

