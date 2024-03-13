OLD National Bancorp IN Cuts Stock Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

OLD National Bancorp IN reduced its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 532 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Novartis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Novartis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novartis in the third quarter worth $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 118.1% in the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Novartis during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 7.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $114.00 price objective for the company. HSBC lowered shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $114.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.33.

Novartis Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE:NVS opened at $99.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $211.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $104.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.06. Novartis AG has a 52 week low of $81.27 and a 52 week high of $108.78.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.11). Novartis had a return on equity of 29.90% and a net margin of 29.83%. The business had revenue of $11.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novartis Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $3.7772 per share. This represents a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This is a boost from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $3.47. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio is 34.26%.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. It offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

