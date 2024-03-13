OLD National Bancorp IN Decreases Position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG)

OLD National Bancorp IN lessened its holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,407 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PFG. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Principal Financial Group by 143.0% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 100.0% in the first quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 96.1% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 81.7% in the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 70.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Principal Financial Group Stock Performance

NYSE:PFG opened at $79.81 on Wednesday. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.17 and a 1-year high of $84.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.63. The firm has a market cap of $18.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.24.

Principal Financial Group ( NYSE:PFG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.13. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 15.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 7.61 EPS for the current year.

Principal Financial Group announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, February 12th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Principal Financial Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This is an increase from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 11th. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 112.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Principal Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to an “inline” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.18.

Principal Financial Group Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

