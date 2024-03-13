OLD National Bancorp IN Decreases Stock Holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

OLD National Bancorp IN trimmed its position in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $1,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of STLD. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 165.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,014,956 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $212,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255,751 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,665,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 183.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,380,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $115,166,000 after acquiring an additional 893,705 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,207,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $771,198,000 after buying an additional 800,656 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,034,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $296,486,000 after buying an additional 684,975 shares during the period. 81.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

Insider Transactions at Steel Dynamics

In other news, Director James C. Marcuccilli sold 25,454 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.43, for a total transaction of $3,116,333.22. Following the transaction, the director now owns 59,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,344,453.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics Stock Performance

STLD stock opened at $131.34 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.59. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.55 and a twelve month high of $137.70. The firm has a market cap of $20.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.41.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by ($0.02). Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 29.49% and a net margin of 13.04%. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 11.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Steel Dynamics Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is an increase from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on STLD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Steel Dynamics from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Steel Dynamics from $120.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Steel Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.75.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics Profile

(Free Report)

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.