OLD National Bancorp IN Grows Stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMC. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 683.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,957,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $251,016,000 after acquiring an additional 2,579,717 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 414.5% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,062,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $289,324,000 after acquiring an additional 2,467,632 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 98.3% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,032,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $225,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503,249 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 4.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,744,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,783,537,000 after acquiring an additional 749,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 81.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,527,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $144,111,000 after acquiring an additional 683,810 shares during the last quarter. 92.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Omnicom Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:OMC opened at $94.85 on Wednesday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.20 and a 12 month high of $99.23. The stock has a market cap of $18.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $88.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 39.07% and a net margin of 9.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Omnicom Group

In other Omnicom Group news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.66, for a total transaction of $43,936.62. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,194.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Omnicom Group in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Macquarie upgraded Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Omnicom Group from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Omnicom Group from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.22.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

Further Reading

