OLD National Bancorp IN Has $1.04 Million Stock Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

OLD National Bancorp IN reduced its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 11.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,266 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 714 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NSC. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,860,404 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,596,505,000 after purchasing an additional 465,902 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,629,330 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,699,371,000 after buying an additional 264,031 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,199,696 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $949,455,000 after acquiring an additional 86,988 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,073,839 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $605,331,000 after acquiring an additional 26,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 95,518.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,028,232 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $746,217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,025,065 shares during the last quarter. 72.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

Norfolk Southern stock opened at $260.86 on Wednesday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1-year low of $183.09 and a 1-year high of $261.46. The firm has a market cap of $58.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $245.45 and a 200-day moving average of $221.45.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.87 by ($0.04). Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.42 EPS. Norfolk Southern’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 67.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NSC shares. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $233.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Citigroup increased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $253.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $272.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. TheStreet raised Norfolk Southern from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Norfolk Southern from $215.00 to $207.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.31.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

