OLD National Bancorp IN Has $1.05 Million Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

OLD National Bancorp IN cut its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,582 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 211 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $1,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PXD. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter worth $42,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 59.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,074 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,249 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 108,614 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $27,157,000 after purchasing an additional 20,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,430 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. 82.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Pioneer Natural Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PXD opened at $243.41 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $229.47 and its 200-day moving average is $232.58. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $177.26 and a twelve month high of $257.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 1.30.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.41 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 25.28%. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.91 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 20.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a $2.56 dividend. This represents a $10.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 24.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pioneer Natural Resources

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, Director Maria S. Dreyfus sold 10,632 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.62, for a total value of $2,409,423.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $921,436.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, Director Scott D. Sheffield sold 10,000 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.25, for a total value of $2,352,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 462,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,711,848. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Maria S. Dreyfus sold 10,632 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.62, for a total transaction of $2,409,423.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $921,436.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 24,132 shares of company stock worth $5,582,149. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PXD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Argus cut shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $237.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $243.00 to $224.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $264.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $255.14.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PXD

About Pioneer Natural Resources

(Free Report)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.