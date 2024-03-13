OLD National Bancorp IN Has $1.15 Million Stock Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

OLD National Bancorp IN grew its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 71.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,825 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MS. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 170,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,885,000 after purchasing an additional 11,913 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 58.8% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 7,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 2,599 shares in the last quarter. Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 3rd quarter valued at about $541,000. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 16,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 16,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 6,031 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Morgan Stanley

In related news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 26,655 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total transaction of $2,324,049.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 286,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,009,143.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 26,655 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total transaction of $2,324,049.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 286,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,009,143.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman James P. Gorman sold 100,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.30, for a total value of $8,730,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,555,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 208,155 shares of company stock valued at $18,149,314 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

Shares of MS opened at $87.03 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The company has a market capitalization of $142.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $87.29 and a 200 day moving average of $83.72. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $69.42 and a 12 month high of $95.57.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.06. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 9.49%. The business had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 65.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MS shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $91.00 target price (down previously from $102.00) on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Societe Generale lowered Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $87.00 price target (down previously from $94.00) on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.56.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

