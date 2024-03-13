OLD National Bancorp IN Has $1.21 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

OLD National Bancorp IN trimmed its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 458 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $1,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Planning grew its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 38,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,564,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1,800.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 5,796 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,547,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167,144 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 527,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,682,000 after acquiring an additional 21,705 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 69.7% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 27,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,496,000 after acquiring an additional 11,102 shares during the period. 52.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ACWI opened at $108.94 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $104.02 and a 200-day moving average of $98.63. The company has a market capitalization of $19.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 52 week low of $84.94 and a 52 week high of $109.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.962 per share. This is an increase from iShares MSCI ACWI ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

