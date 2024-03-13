OLD National Bancorp IN Has $628,000 Stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

OLD National Bancorp IN trimmed its position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 53 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ROK. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

NYSE:ROK opened at $283.72 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $288.75 and a 200-day moving average of $286.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $252.11 and a twelve month high of $348.52.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.58). Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is currently 47.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $290.00 price target (down from $330.00) on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $351.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $357.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $324.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $306.64.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ROK

Insider Activity at Rockwell Automation

In related news, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.52, for a total value of $140,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,229,519.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Brian A. Shepherd sold 637 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.87, for a total transaction of $167,448.19. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,337,482.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.52, for a total transaction of $140,260.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,383 shares in the company, valued at $1,229,519.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,877 shares of company stock valued at $5,058,772. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Rockwell Automation Profile

(Free Report)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.