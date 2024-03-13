OLD National Bancorp IN Has $628,000 Stock Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

OLD National Bancorp IN lessened its holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 53 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ROK opened at $283.72 on Wednesday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $252.11 and a 12 month high of $348.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $288.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $286.41. The firm has a market cap of $32.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.43.

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($0.58). Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 13.35%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 47.57%.

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Isaac Woods sold 150 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.59, for a total value of $43,138.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,820.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Isaac Woods sold 150 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.59, for a total value of $43,138.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,820.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $145,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,383 shares in the company, valued at $691,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,877 shares of company stock worth $5,058,772 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

ROK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $357.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $262.00 to $230.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. UBS Group raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $305.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $351.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $306.64.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

