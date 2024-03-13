OLD National Bancorp IN Has $659,000 Stock Holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

OLD National Bancorp IN lessened its stake in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,270 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 5,098 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Halliburton by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 4,643 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its position in shares of Halliburton by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 37,010 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc grew its position in shares of Halliburton by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 10,093 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Syntax Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Halliburton by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC now owns 10,093 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Nvwm LLC lifted its stake in Halliburton by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 22,759 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Stock Performance

HAL opened at $36.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $32.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.99. Halliburton has a 52-week low of $27.84 and a 52-week high of $43.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.21 and its 200-day moving average is $37.68.

Halliburton Increases Dividend

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 31.59% and a net margin of 11.46%. Halliburton’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Halliburton will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. This is a positive change from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.21%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on HAL. StockNews.com upgraded Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Barclays cut their target price on Halliburton from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Halliburton from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Halliburton from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Halliburton from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.63.

Insider Activity at Halliburton

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 377,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $13,308,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,793,229.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Halliburton news, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $176,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,625 shares in the company, valued at $339,762.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 377,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $13,308,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 759,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,793,229.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Halliburton

(Free Report)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

See Also

