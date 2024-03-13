OLD National Bancorp IN Has $942,000 Stock Holdings in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

OLD National Bancorp IN lessened its holdings in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 839 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,468,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519,603 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,098,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,229,000 after acquiring an additional 56,747 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,605,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,816,000 after acquiring an additional 531,891 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,474,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,965,000 after acquiring an additional 62,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,306,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,805,000 after acquiring an additional 28,689 shares in the last quarter.

In other Floor & Decor news, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 19,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total transaction of $2,248,093.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,185,204. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Steven Alan Denny sold 5,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.52, for a total value of $636,375.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,639,233.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 19,634 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total value of $2,248,093.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,185,204. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 110,501 shares of company stock valued at $13,264,182 in the last 90 days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FND shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Floor & Decor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Floor & Decor from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Floor & Decor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Floor & Decor from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Floor & Decor from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.44.

Shares of FND stock opened at $121.84 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.18. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.30 and a 1 year high of $129.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.67, a PEG ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.85.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.07. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools.

