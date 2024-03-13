OLD National Bancorp IN Increases Stock Position in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,690 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in CRH were worth $913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in CRH by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CRH by 14.3% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in CRH by 2.1% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 9,763 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its holdings in CRH by 5.0% in the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 4,359 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in CRH by 17.5% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,401 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. 8.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRH Price Performance

Shares of CRH stock opened at $83.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.58. CRH plc has a twelve month low of $46.84 and a twelve month high of $84.65.

CRH Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.262 dividend. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on CRH in a report on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on CRH from $89.70 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com raised CRH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on CRH from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CRH presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.58.

About CRH

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

Featured Stories

