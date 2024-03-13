OLD National Bancorp IN Lowers Holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

OLD National Bancorp IN trimmed its position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,588 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $1,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 93.4% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 322.0% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 77.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of FITB stock opened at $36.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $24.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52-week low of $22.11 and a 52-week high of $37.03.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.25% and a net margin of 18.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.63.

Check Out Our Latest Report on FITB

Insider Buying and Selling at Fifth Third Bancorp

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, COO James C. Leonard sold 26,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.66, for a total transaction of $971,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 229,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,407,751.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

(Free Report)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.