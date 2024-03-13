OLD National Bancorp IN Lowers Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

OLD National Bancorp IN reduced its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 447 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 36 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Booking during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,068,137,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Booking by 3,557.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 142,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $333,870,000 after purchasing an additional 138,279 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Booking by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 295,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $596,303,000 after purchasing an additional 112,831 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Booking during the 4th quarter valued at about $222,919,000. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in Booking during the 4th quarter valued at about $147,208,000. 92.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BKNG. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Booking from $3,900.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $3,250.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Ascendiant Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $3,700.00 to $3,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $3,080.00 to $3,610.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Booking from $3,900.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Booking currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3,697.38.

Booking Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Booking stock opened at $3,500.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.67, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3,565.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $3,283.71. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,383.18 and a 52 week high of $3,918.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $32.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $29.72 by $2.28. Booking had a net margin of 20.08% and a negative return on equity of 751.49%. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $24.74 EPS. Booking’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 175.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booking Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $8.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $35.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Booking’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.67%.

Insider Activity

In other Booking news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,485.00, for a total value of $1,045,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,752,005. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 28 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,497.80, for a total transaction of $97,938.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,217,234.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Paulo Pisano sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,485.00, for a total value of $1,045,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,752,005. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,137 shares of company stock worth $7,476,491 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

