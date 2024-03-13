OLD National Bancorp IN Lowers Stock Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

OLD National Bancorp IN trimmed its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,158 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,378 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SHW. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 65.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,427,014 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,384,160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146,102 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $498,336,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,180,068 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,229,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747,586 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 154.8% during the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,414,318 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $375,530,000 after acquiring an additional 859,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PineStone Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 263.7% during the third quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 921,772 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $235,098,000 after acquiring an additional 668,305 shares in the last quarter. 75.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Todd D. Rea sold 2,449 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.54, for a total value of $767,859.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,925,014.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Gregory P. Sofish sold 1,830 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.70, for a total value of $586,881.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,029,710.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Todd D. Rea sold 2,449 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.54, for a total value of $767,859.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,329 shares in the company, valued at $2,925,014.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,487 shares of company stock valued at $9,810,583 over the last ninety days. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $342.45 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $313.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $284.58. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $205.43 and a twelve month high of $347.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The company has a market cap of $87.14 billion, a PE ratio of 37.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.15.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 74.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.715 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. This is an increase from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.92%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $346.00 to $341.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $355.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $318.72.

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

