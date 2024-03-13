OLD National Bancorp IN Lowers Stock Position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

OLD National Bancorp IN lowered its position in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $1,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DTE. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 180.3% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.72% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Stock Down 1.8 %

DTE stock opened at $110.87 on Wednesday. DTE Energy has a twelve month low of $90.14 and a twelve month high of $116.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $22.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.40, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $107.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.62.

DTE Energy Announces Dividend

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.01. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 10.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is currently 60.36%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 2,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.43, for a total value of $300,893.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $593,003.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 6,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.19, for a total value of $662,783.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,819,869.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 2,775 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.43, for a total value of $300,893.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $593,003.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,095 shares of company stock valued at $2,168,183 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DTE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim downgraded DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on DTE Energy from $106.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on DTE Energy from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Wolfe Research downgraded DTE Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on DTE Energy from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.33.

DTE Energy Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

Featured Articles

