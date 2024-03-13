OLD National Bancorp IN Lowers Stock Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

OLD National Bancorp IN reduced its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 26.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,274 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,902 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in PPG Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in PPG Industries by 84.9% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 220 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in PPG Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in PPG Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in PPG Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 79.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

PPG Industries Stock Performance

NYSE PPG opened at $141.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $33.26 billion, a PE ratio of 26.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.91. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.32 and a 1-year high of $152.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

PPG Industries Announces Dividend

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.51% and a net margin of 6.96%. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PPG has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $156.00 price objective (down previously from $173.00) on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on PPG Industries from $158.00 to $156.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on PPG Industries in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PPG Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.13.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PPG

Insider Activity at PPG Industries

In other PPG Industries news, CFO Vincent J. Morales sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total transaction of $479,196.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,008,192.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

About PPG Industries

(Free Report)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.