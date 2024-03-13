OLD National Bancorp IN Lowers Stock Position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

OLD National Bancorp IN cut its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,600 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 27,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,634,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI lifted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 9,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NOBL stock opened at $99.21 on Wednesday. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a one year low of $55.69 and a one year high of $67.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.89.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Profile

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

