OLD National Bancorp IN Lowers Stock Position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

OLD National Bancorp IN lowered its position in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,141 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $1,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in TotalEnergies during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Motco increased its holdings in TotalEnergies by 216.2% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in TotalEnergies by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in TotalEnergies in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.53% of the company’s stock.

TotalEnergies Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:TTE opened at $66.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.64, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.78. TotalEnergies SE has a 52-week low of $54.94 and a 52-week high of $69.63.

TotalEnergies Cuts Dividend

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.43 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $54.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.14 billion. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 9.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.97 earnings per share. Analysts expect that TotalEnergies SE will post 9.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.597 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. TotalEnergies’s payout ratio is currently 27.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.67.

TotalEnergies Company Profile

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets fuels, natural gas, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments.

