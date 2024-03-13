OLD National Bancorp IN Lowers Stock Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

OLD National Bancorp IN lessened its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,820 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 7,699 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 308.4% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2,314.5% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1,280.0% in the third quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 1,380 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walgreens Boots Alliance

In other news, Director Valerie B. Jarrett bought 4,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.44 per share, for a total transaction of $99,992.64. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,992.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 15,209 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total value of $350,567.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Valerie B. Jarrett acquired 4,456 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.44 per share, with a total value of $99,992.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,992.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (down previously from $27.00) on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Leerink Partnrs reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.83.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of WBA stock opened at $21.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.50. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.68 and a twelve month high of $36.58. The company has a market capitalization of $18.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.24, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The firm had revenue of $36.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 151.52%.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

