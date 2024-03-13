OLD National Bancorp IN Purchases 941 Shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,867 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $974,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RNG. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in RingCentral by 51.5% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 886 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,586 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,705 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in RingCentral by 4.1% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 12,999 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its position in RingCentral by 3.0% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 19,462 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Friday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of RingCentral from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of RingCentral from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of RingCentral from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of RingCentral from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.89.

NYSE:RNG opened at $36.34 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.18. RingCentral, Inc. has a one year low of $25.08 and a one year high of $43.28.

In related news, Director Kenneth A. Goldman sold 1,287 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.47, for a total transaction of $44,362.89. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $816,525.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 6,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.55, for a total value of $196,367.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 130,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,125,257.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth A. Goldman sold 1,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.47, for a total transaction of $44,362.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $816,525.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RingCentral, Inc provides cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company's products include RingCentral Message Video Phone (MVP) that provides a unified experience for communication and collaboration across multiple modes, including HD voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers AI powered omni-channel and workforce engagement solution with integrated RingCentral MVP; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

