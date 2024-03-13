OLD National Bancorp IN Raises Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 42.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,122 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 180.0% in the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,240,500,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Discover Financial Services in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in Discover Financial Services by 282.0% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DFS. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on Discover Financial Services from $124.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. HSBC cut Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $121.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $117.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO John Greene sold 35,191 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.51, for a total value of $3,748,193.41. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,980,233.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Discover Financial Services Price Performance

Shares of Discover Financial Services stock opened at $124.76 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Discover Financial Services has a twelve month low of $79.04 and a twelve month high of $127.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $111.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.10. The firm has a market cap of $31.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.45.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.96). Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 22.24% and a net margin of 14.30%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 11.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 24.89%.

Discover Financial Services Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

