OLD National Bancorp IN Reduces Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

OLD National Bancorp IN lessened its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,233 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 86 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in FedEx were worth $856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in FedEx by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its position in FedEx by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,385 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,560,000 after purchasing an additional 4,693 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in FedEx by 101.5% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,274 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 148,735 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $34,408,000 after acquiring an additional 10,731 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 553.3% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 392 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FDX opened at $254.22 on Wednesday. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $190.83 and a 52-week high of $285.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $245.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $251.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.53 billion, a PE ratio of 15.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.20.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.14 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $22.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.36 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 4.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 17.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 29.86%.

In other FedEx news, EVP John W. Dietrich acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $252.02 per share, with a total value of $252,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,745 shares in the company, valued at $1,195,834.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP John W. Dietrich bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $252.02 per share, for a total transaction of $252,020.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,195,834.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy B. Lane bought 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $253.22 per share, for a total transaction of $50,644.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $836,638.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of FedEx from $279.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Melius Research upgraded shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 8th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of FedEx from $330.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of FedEx from $290.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FedEx currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.56.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

