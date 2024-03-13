OLD National Bancorp IN Sells 1,000 Shares of First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF)

OLD National Bancorp IN cut its holdings in shares of First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF – Free Report) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,350 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN owned 0.20% of First Financial worth $789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning lifted its position in First Financial by 49.0% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,380 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 3,742 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of First Financial by 6.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,173 shares of the bank’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of First Financial by 10.5% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,776 shares of the bank’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 1,402 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Financial by 3.2% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 189,180 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,396,000 after buying an additional 5,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Financial by 12.4% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 204,670 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,920,000 after buying an additional 22,582 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.84% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of First Financial from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th.

THFF stock opened at $38.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $446.88 million, a PE ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.08 and its 200 day moving average is $37.73. First Financial Co. has a one year low of $31.00 and a one year high of $44.91.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The bank reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.07). First Financial had a net margin of 22.38% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The company had revenue of $50.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.10 million. On average, research analysts forecast that First Financial Co. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. It also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

