OLD National Bancorp IN Sells 1,057 Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

OLD National Bancorp IN cut its position in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,571 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,057 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 6.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,235,475 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,493,796,000 after buying an additional 2,332,528 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the first quarter valued at $960,796,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 14,225,902 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $789,964,000 after purchasing an additional 234,170 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 15.8% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,852,785 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $837,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 4.0% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 11,642,676 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $752,932,000 after purchasing an additional 442,986 shares in the last quarter. 73.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Canadian Natural Resources stock opened at $72.09 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.77. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 52 week low of $48.81 and a 52 week high of $73.19. The stock has a market cap of $77.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 1.53.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.774 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 53.25%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.00.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

