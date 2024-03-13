OLD National Bancorp IN Sells 1,094 Shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

OLD National Bancorp IN lessened its position in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,094 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in Macy’s by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 544,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,322,000 after purchasing an additional 73,924 shares during the last quarter. Cartenna Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,025,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Macy’s by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 38,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 2,698 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $355,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Macy’s by 140.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,526,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473,923 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:M opened at $20.87 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.60. The company has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.39 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.37. Macy’s, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.54 and a 52-week high of $21.50.

Macy’s ( NYSE:M Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.07 billion. Macy’s had a return on equity of 23.34% and a net margin of 0.45%. The business’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.88 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Macy’s, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.1737 per share. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Macy’s’s payout ratio is currently 178.38%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Macy’s from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Macy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Macy’s from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Macy’s from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Macy’s from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Macy’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.91.

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications in the United States. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands.

