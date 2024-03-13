OLD National Bancorp IN Sells 132 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

OLD National Bancorp IN decreased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 71.8% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 23,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $570.01, for a total value of $13,296,053.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,939,557.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other IDEXX Laboratories news, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 23,326 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $570.01, for a total transaction of $13,296,053.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,718 shares in the company, valued at $16,939,557.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP George Fennell sold 8,198 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $573.87, for a total transaction of $4,704,586.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,712 shares in the company, valued at $3,851,815.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,524 shares of company stock worth $24,871,960 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $546.84 on Wednesday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $372.50 and a 52-week high of $583.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $549.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $499.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.57.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.20. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 71.66% and a net margin of 23.08%. The business had revenue of $901.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $891.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.13 EPS for the current year.

IDXX has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $525.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $602.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $605.00 to $655.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $591.50.

About IDEXX Laboratories



IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

