OLD National Bancorp IN Sells 152 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

OLD National Bancorp IN lessened its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in American Electric Power by 222.0% during the 3rd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ AEP opened at $83.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $80.82 and a 200-day moving average of $78.94. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.38 and a 12 month high of $96.05. The company has a market cap of $43.88 billion, a PE ratio of 19.62, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.12 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 11.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 82.82%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AEP. Mizuho downgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $83.00 target price (down from $84.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Cfra restated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price (up from $90.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $75.50 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.08.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

