OLD National Bancorp IN Sells 1,851 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

OLD National Bancorp IN cut its stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 10.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,851 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Centene were worth $1,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CNC. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Centene during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Centene during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Centene during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Centene during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Centene during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. 90.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Centene alerts:

Centene Price Performance

NYSE:CNC opened at $76.75 on Wednesday. Centene Co. has a 12 month low of $60.83 and a 12 month high of $81.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $41.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.38.

Insider Activity

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. Centene had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 1.75%. The company had revenue of $39.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. Centene’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total value of $774,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,455 shares in the company, valued at $886,731.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $900,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 235,365 shares in the company, valued at $17,668,850.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total value of $774,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,455 shares in the company, valued at $886,731.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on CNC shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised Centene from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Centene from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Centene from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Centene from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Centene in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $101.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.15.

View Our Latest Analysis on Centene

Centene Profile

(Free Report)

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children's health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.